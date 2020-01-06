REBusinessOnline

Dominium Acquires 120,000 SF Office Building in Minnetonka, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Office

MINNETONKA, MINN. — Dominium has acquired Crest Ridge, a 120,000-square-foot office building in Minnetonka. The purchase price was undisclosed. Dominium, a Minnesota-based apartment owner, developer and manager, plans to relocate its corporate office to the building and occupy approximately half of the property. Dominium also plans to begin renovating the building early this year. Constructed in 2009, Crest Ridge was formerly home to Syngenta Seeds.

