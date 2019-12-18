REBusinessOnline

Doster Breaks Ground on 279-Unit Eclipse Apartment Building in Downtown Huntsville

Eclipse will include an upscale restaurant and retail space on the ground floor.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Birmingham-based Doster Construction Co. Inc. has broken ground on Eclipse, a new 279-unit apartment development in downtown Huntsville. The multifamily project is the latest addition to the CityCentre development overlooking Big Spring Park. New Jersey-based Spring Bay Property Co. LLC is the lead developer in the residential component of CityCentre, which is being master developed by RCP Cos. Wakefield Beasley & Associates designed the five-story community, which will include an upscale restaurant and retail space on the ground floor. Doster Construction expects to deliver  Eclipse in late 2021.

