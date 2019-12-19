DRA Advisors, Wildamere Capital to Renovate, Rename Office Towers in Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Owners DRA Advisors and Wildamere Capital Management plan to renovate and rename the office towers located at 900 and 920 S. Second Ave. in downtown Minneapolis. Previously known as Oracle and International Centre, the new name for the 622,173-square-foot property will be Forum. Plans call for an overhaul of the multi-story atrium and construction of a new skyway lounge with conference facilities and spec suites. Construction is expected to begin before the end of the year and be completed in 2020. Katie Tufford, Peter Fitzgerald, Tom Tracy and Courtney Rosoff of Cushman & Wakefield are the leasing agents. DRA Advisors and Wildamere purchased the towers in March.