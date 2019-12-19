REBusinessOnline

DRA Advisors, Wildamere Capital to Renovate, Rename Office Towers in Downtown Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Office

The office towers at 900 and 920 S. Second Ave. will be renamed Forum.

MINNEAPOLIS — Owners DRA Advisors and Wildamere Capital Management plan to renovate and rename the office towers located at 900 and 920 S. Second Ave. in downtown Minneapolis. Previously known as Oracle and International Centre, the new name for the 622,173-square-foot property will be Forum. Plans call for an overhaul of the multi-story atrium and construction of a new skyway lounge with conference facilities and spec suites. Construction is expected to begin before the end of the year and be completed in 2020. Katie Tufford, Peter Fitzgerald, Tom Tracy and Courtney Rosoff of Cushman & Wakefield are the leasing agents. DRA Advisors and Wildamere purchased the towers in March.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020