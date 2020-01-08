REBusinessOnline

ECR Brokers Sale of 117,000 SF Office Property in South Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Commemorative Brands, Balfour's parent company, sold its south Austin office.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — ECR has arranged the sale of a 117,000-square-foot office property located on 27 acres at 7211 Circle S. Road in south Austin. David Dawkins of ECR represented the seller, Commemorative Brands Inc., parent company of class ring manufacturer Balfour, in the transaction. David Stojanik of The Kucera Cos. also represented Commemorative Brands in the sale. Dani Tristan of McAllister & Associates represented the undisclosed buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020