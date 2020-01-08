ECR Brokers Sale of 117,000 SF Office Property in South Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Commemorative Brands, Balfour's parent company, sold its south Austin office.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — ECR has arranged the sale of a 117,000-square-foot office property located on 27 acres at 7211 Circle S. Road in south Austin. David Dawkins of ECR represented the seller, Commemorative Brands Inc., parent company of class ring manufacturer Balfour, in the transaction. David Stojanik of The Kucera Cos. also represented Commemorative Brands in the sale. Dani Tristan of McAllister & Associates represented the undisclosed buyer.