Essex Negotiates $4M Sale of 22-Room Apartel in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Illinois, Midwest

Ginosi operates the 22 units at 747 N. May St.

CHICAGO — Essex Realty Group Inc. has negotiated the $4 million sale of 747 N. May St., a 22-unit building operating as an apartment hotel, also known as an apartel. This type of property is an apartment building that functions with a hotel-style booking system. At 747 N. May St., hotel operator Ginosi operates the units, which feature full kitchens and washers and dryers. The building underwent a full renovation in 2017. Jim Darrow, Jordan Gottlieb and Jordan Multack of Essex brokered the sale. A Chicago investor purchased the asset from local development firm City Pads.