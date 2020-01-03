REBusinessOnline

Essex Negotiates $4M Sale of 22-Room Apartel in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Illinois, Midwest

Ginosi operates the 22 units at 747 N. May St.

CHICAGO — Essex Realty Group Inc. has negotiated the $4 million sale of 747 N. May St., a 22-unit building operating as an apartment hotel, also known as an apartel. This type of property is an apartment building that functions with a hotel-style booking system. At 747 N. May St., hotel operator Ginosi operates the units, which feature full kitchens and washers and dryers. The building underwent a full renovation in 2017. Jim Darrow, Jordan Gottlieb and Jordan Multack of Essex brokered the sale. A Chicago investor purchased the asset from local development firm City Pads.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020