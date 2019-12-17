Faris Lee Investments, MTN Retail Advisors Form Partnership

IRVINE, CALIF., AND SALT LAKE CITY — Irvine-based Faris Lee Investments, a national retail advisory and investment sales firm, and Salt Lake City-based MTN Retail Advisors, a grocer-specialized data collection and analytics provider, have entered into a partnership agreement. The collaboration will allow the team to combine Faris Lee’s retail, real estate, finance and investment advisory services with MTN’s predictive analytics and proprietary technology, including artificial intelligence machine learning.

“MTN’s retail-specific, fact-based analytics will factor into the valuation, underwriting and assessment of these assets as we examine the real estate in any local market for the benefit of the occupier, investor/developer and lender,” says Rick Chichester, president and CEO of Faris Lee Investments.

MTN maintains data records on more than 28,000 active U.S. grocers — a number that will grow to include 40,000 grocers over the next 18 months as the partnership takes shape.

“We are not a market research firm, a demographer or an aggregator,” says Doug Munson, principal and founder of MTN Retail Advisors. “We take an analytic approach to retail investment that doesn’t exist anywhere else today. Our methods have been refined over the company’s 15-year history, through physical site visits to every grocery we have on record, including co-tenants and the broader shopping center attributes – by our highly skilled team of grocery real estate specialists.”

The partnership between Faris Lee Investments and MTN Retail Advisors will also extend to the network of X Team Retail Advisors, which includes 350 professionals in 40 markets nationwide.