FCP, Strategic Capital Break Ground on Forty540 II Office Building in Triangle

SolarWinds software company has preleased 40 percent (80,000 square feet) of Forty540 II, which is adjacent to Forty540 I (pictured).

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — FCP and Indianapolis-based Strategic Capital Partners (SCP) have broken ground on the Forty540 II office building, located at 710 Slater Road in Morrisville, almost equidistant between Durham and Raleigh. Forty540 II will be a five-story, 198,535-square-foot office building near the intersection of Interstates 40 and 540. FCP and SCP, which previously co-developed the adjacent Forty540 I office building, also announced that SolarWinds software company has preleased 40 percent (80,000 square feet) of Forty540 II. SolarWinds is also a tenant at Forty540 I, which was sold by FCP and SCP in April 2019 at full occupancy. Forty540 II will feature prominent building signage opportunities, a fitness center, showers and an internet café. Delivery of Forty540 II is anticipated in mid-2021, with SolarWinds expected to occupy its new facility in summer 2021. CBRE|Raleigh’s Investor Leasing group will manage leasing responsibilities for the development.