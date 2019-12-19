REBusinessOnline

Fein to Develop 332-Unit Apartment Community at Springwoods Village in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

SPRING, TEXAS — Locally based developer Fein has acquired 17.4 acres in the northern Houston suburb of Spring for the development of The Canopy at Springwoods Village, a 332-unit apartment community. The property will be located within the 2,000-acre Springwoods Village mixed-use development, which is situated at the confluence of Interstate 45, Hardy Toll Road and the Grand Parkway. Designed by Steinberg Dickey Collaborative, the community will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 552 to 1,705 square feet. Unit interiors will feature stone countertops, tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and full-sized washers and dryers. Amenities will include a clubroom with a golf simulator and billiard and ping pong tables, a fitness center with yoga and spin studios, pool with tanning ledges and cabanas and a 1.5-acre lake with surrounding walking trails. The groundbreaking is scheduled for January 2020, and completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2021.

