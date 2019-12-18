REBusinessOnline

Finard Properties Acquires 308,863 SF Greendale Mall in Worcester, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Mixed-Use, Northeast, Retail

WORCESTER, MASS. — Finard Properties has acquired Greendale Mall, a 308,863-square-foot shopping mall in Worcester, located approximately 45 miles west of Boston. The mall was completed in 1987 and currently houses tenants such as TJ Maxx, Greendale Furniture and Reliant Healthcare. Located at 7 Neponset St., the mall offers immediate proximity to downtown Worcester and close access to metropolitan communities. Finard Properties plans to redevelop Greendale Mall as a mixed-use development. The project team includes architect Prellwitz Chilinski Associates and general contractor Bohler Engineering. Robert Griffin Jr. of Newmark Knight Frank represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

