Focus Real Estate Divests of Copperwood Center Industrial Park in San Diego for $20M

At the time of sale, the 140,945-square-foot Copperwood Center in San Diego was 97 percent leased to 64 tenants.

SAN DIEGO — Newport Beach, Calif.-based Focus Real Estate has completed the disposition of Copperwood Center, an industrial park located in San Diego’s Oceanside neighborhood. Newport Beach-based CB Copperwood LLC acquired the asset for $20 million.

Located at 3365, 3375 and 3385 Mission Ave. and 101, 102, 105, 106 and 110 Copperwood Way, the eight-building complex features 140,945 square feet of industrial space. Originally built in 1984, the property was 97 percent leased to 64 tenants at the of sale across suites ranging from 886 square feet to 7,397 square feet. Additionally, Copperwood Center features visible signage for each unit and more than 350 parking spaces.

Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Gary Stache and Doug Mack of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.