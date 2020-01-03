REBusinessOnline

FourPoint Arranges Sale of 446-Bed Student Housing Community Near Savannah College of Art and Design

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

The Hue is located near the Savannah College of Art and Design campus in Georgia.

SAVANNAH, GA. — FourPoint Investment Sales Partners has arranged the sale of The Hue, a 446-bed student housing community located at 646 W. Bay St. in Savannah, near the Savannah College of Art and Design. The property offers amenities including a pool, sundeck, fitness center, art studio and study areas. Chris Epp, Chris Bancroft, Meredith Wolff McGrath, Matthew Chase and Craig Miller of FourPoint arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller, Atlanta-based CF Real Estate Services. Blue Vista Capital Management purchased The Hue for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020