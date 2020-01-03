FourPoint Arranges Sale of 446-Bed Student Housing Community Near Savannah College of Art and Design

The Hue is located near the Savannah College of Art and Design campus in Georgia.

SAVANNAH, GA. — FourPoint Investment Sales Partners has arranged the sale of The Hue, a 446-bed student housing community located at 646 W. Bay St. in Savannah, near the Savannah College of Art and Design. The property offers amenities including a pool, sundeck, fitness center, art studio and study areas. Chris Epp, Chris Bancroft, Meredith Wolff McGrath, Matthew Chase and Craig Miller of FourPoint arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller, Atlanta-based CF Real Estate Services. Blue Vista Capital Management purchased The Hue for an undisclosed price.