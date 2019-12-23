Franklin Street Brokers $8.3M Sale of Regency Point Retail Center in Jacksonville

Built in 1981, the Regency Point shopping center includes tenants such as Skechers, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Wingstop and T-Mobile.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Franklin Street has brokered the $8.3 million sale of Regency Point, a 51,381-square-foot retail center located at 9430 Arlington Expressway on the east side of Jacksonville. Franklin Street’s Bryan Belk and John Tennant represented the seller, Phoenix-based Sand Capital, in the transaction. The buyer, which plans to hold the property long-term, is a Jacksonville-based private investor. Built in 1981, the Regency Point shopping center includes tenants such as Skechers, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Wingstop and T-Mobile. Recent capital improvements to the shopping center include the façade, parking lot and property lighting. Regency Point is situated across the street from Regency Square Mall.