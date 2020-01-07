REBusinessOnline

Gaedeke Group Selects Gensler to Design Two Legacy West Office Tower in Plano

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — Gaedeke Group has selected global architectural firm Gensler to design Two Legacy West, a Class A office tower situated near Gaedeke’s existing One Legacy West property in Plano. Gensler’s Dallas office is handling the design of the tower, which will accommodate a 300,000- to 600,000-square-foot user and focus on tenant wellness. The property will be located near the corporate headquarters of Toyota and FedEx. Dallas-based Gaedeke Group expects to complete Two Legacy West in 2022.

