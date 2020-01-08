Gardner Tanenbaum Holdings Sells Boeing Campus in Oklahoma City for $124.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Oklahoma, Texas

The Boeing OKC campus sits near Tinker Air Force Base and houses about 3,155 Boeing employees and contract workers.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gardner Tanenbaum Holdings (GTH), a development and construction management firm, has sold the Boeing Oklahoma City office campus. The California-based buyer, OKC Aerospace 1 LLC, purchased the property for $124.7 million. Located at 6001 S. Air Depot Road, the campus is situated directly west of Tinker Air Force Base and 10 miles southeast of downtown Oklahoma City. GTH developed the three build-to-suit office buildings for Boeing in 2007, 2011 and 2012. The campus houses about 3,155 Boeing personnel who work with the Tinker Air Force Base for U.S. defense aircraft. Mark Beffort and Brett Price of Newmark Grubb Levy Strange Beffort represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. Oklahoma City-based GTH manages more than 1 million square feet of multifamily properties, 6 million square feet of industrial and office space and has an inventory of over 250 acres of land holdings for future development in the region.