Gelt Sells 232-Unit Monterra Ridge Apartments in Santa Clarita for $62.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Monterra Ridge Apartments in Santa Clarita, Calif., features 144 two-bedroom/two-bath units and 88 one-bedroom/one-bath units.

SANTA CLARITA, CALIF. — Los Angeles-based Gelt, a real estate investment and asset management firm, has completed the disposition of Monterra Ridge Apartments, a 232-unit multifamily community located in Santa Clarita. Culver City, Calif.-based BAG Investments acquired the property for $62.5 million.

Built in 1985, Monterra Ridge is located at 28085 Whites Canyon Road. The pet-friendly property features 16 buildings totaling 88 one-bedroom/one-bathroom units and 144 two-bedroom/two-bathroom units. Community amenities include covered parking, a fitness center, sand volleyball court, clubhouse with a community room, swimming pool and spa.

Gelt acquired the property in June 2015 for $45.5 million and implemented a capital improvement program that included renovating approximately 65 percent of the unit interiors with new cabinetry faces and fixtures, stainless steel appliances, vinyl-plank flooring in the living room and new ceiling fans, among other upgrades.

Gregory Harris, Kevin Green and Joseph Grabiec from Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented both sides of the transaction.