Geronimo Divests of Two-Property Retail Asset in Idaho for $50.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Idaho, Retail, Western

TWIN FALLS, IDAHO — Geronimo has completed the sale of Canyon Park East and Canyon Park West, a two-property retail asset located in Twin Falls. Wood Investments Cos. acquired the asset for $50.9 million.

Located at 2068 Bridgeview Blvd. and 1945 Fillmore St., the properties were 100 percent leased at the time of sale. Current tenants include Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty, Bed Bath & Beyond, Petco, Dick’s Sporting Goods, HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Best Buy, Michaels, Sportsman’s Warehouse and Famous Footwear.

Paul Sleeth, Billy Sleeth and Patrick Allen of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller in the deal.