Gershman Properties Buys San Elijo Hills Town Center in San Marcos for $16M

Lourdes Mexican Food, Starbucks Coffee, Grand Vision Optometry and San Elijo Pediatric Dentistry are tenants at San Elijo Hills Town Center in San Marcos, Calif.

SAN MARCOS, CALIF. — Gershman Properties has purchased San Elijo Hills Town Center, a lifestyle center located at 1620, 1628, 1640 and 1646 San Elijo Road in San Marcos. Ambient Communities dba SEH Lifestyle Center LLC sold the asset for $16 million.

Built in 2019, the property features 23,076 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Starbucks Coffee, Cyclebar, Everbowl, Sourdough Bread Co., Tapa Tapa Spanish Restaurant, SETS Kitchen & Bar, Lourdes Mexican Food, Grand Vision Optometry, San Elijo Pediatric Dentistry and Downtown Academics Tutoring.

Rob Ippolito, John Jennings and Glenn Rudy of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller in the transaction.