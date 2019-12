Greystone Negotiates Sale of 53,861 SF Office Building in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

DALLAS — Greystone has negotiated the sale of a 53,861-square-foot office building located at 17440 N. Dallas Parkway on the city’s north side. According to LoopNet Inc., the Class B property was built in 1983. Jeff Burgfechtel and Todd Franks of Greystone represented the seller and advised the buyer in the transaction.