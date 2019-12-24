Greystone Provides $18.8M in Fannie Mae Financing for Multifamily Asset in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Greystone has provided an $18.8 million Fannie Mae DUS loan to refinance a multifamily property in Tucson. Judah Rosenberg in Greystone’s Los Angeles office originated the transaction.

Greystone represented the property owners — GJP Financial, Berger Investment Group and Robson Communities — in the transaction.

The $18.8 million loan, which refinances a bridge loan that was used to purchase the property in 2017, carries a 10-year term, fixed rate and 30-year amortization with two years of interest-only payments.

Located near the University of Arizona and Pima Community College’s West Campus, The Ledges at West Campus was originally built and operated as student housing. The current owners began converting the property to conventional multifamily housing when it acquired the asset in 2017. Today, the Ledges offers pet-friendly units in a mix of one- to four-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, clubhouse, business center and on-site storage.