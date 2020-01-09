Hana to Open 39,000 SF Coworking Space in JBG Smith’s National Landing in Arlington, Virginia

The property’s amenities include an onsite childcare facility, fitness center with showers and locker rooms, restaurants, café and bike storage/repair.

ARLINGTON, VA. — Hana, a coworking office operator and subsidiary of Los Angeles-based CBRE Group Inc., will lease 39,000 square feet of space within JBG Smith Properties’ National Landing development, home of Amazon’s future HQ2 campus. Hana will occupy 2451 Crystal Drive, an 11-story, nearly 400,000-square-foot office building in Arlington. The National Landing location, five miles south of Washington, D.C., will be one of Hana’s six announced offices in the United States and United Kingdom. The property’s amenities include an onsite childcare facility, fitness center with showers and locker rooms, restaurants, café and bike storage/repair. 2451 Crystal Drive is less than one mile from the Virginia Railway Express Crystal City station and the Crystal City Washington Metro station. Hana expects to open the National Landing location this year. The first Hana concept opened in Dallas in August and three additional locations have been announced in London, as well as one in Irvine, Calif.