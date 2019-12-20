Highwoods Properties Sells Memphis Office Building for $76.4M

International Paper IV is located at 1740 International Drive in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Raleigh-based Highwoods Properties Inc. has sold International Paper IV, a 248,000-square-foot, single-customer building, for $76.4 million. The property, located at 1740 International Drive in Memphis, was sold to an undisclosed buyer. Highwoods also expects to sell Atrium I and II, a two-building office complex in nearby Germantown encompassing 84,000 square feet, for $13.2 million prior to the end of 2019. The sales are part of Highwoods’ two-phased plan to exit the Greensboro and Memphis markets. The first phase consists of selling a specific portfolio of assets in Greensboro and Memphis by mid-2020, with the remaining assets to be sold as part of the second phase. No timeline has been announced for the second phase.