Highwoods Signs Fanatics to Lease 92,000 SF at Office Building in Tampa’s Westshore District

TAMPA, FLA. — Highwoods Properties Inc. has signed a three-floor, 92,000-square-foot lease at the 5332 Avion office building with Fanatics Brands, the in-house apparel division for sports apparel company Fanatics Inc. 5332 Avion is a 176,000-square-foot, six-story office building in Tampa’s Westshore submarket. The building, which was developed by Highwoods, will serve as one of more than a dozen worldwide office locations for Fanatics. Laser Spine Institute previously used the space for its company headquarters and an ambulatory surgery center. Fanatics has begun to build out its office space within the property.