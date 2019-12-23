Hines to Develop 325-Unit Apartment Community in Oklahoma City’s Nichols Hills District

The Residences at Classen Curve in Oklahoma City is expected to be fully complete in late 2021.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Hines will develop The Residences at Classen Curve, a 325-unit apartment community that will be located in the Nichols Hills submarket of Oklahoma City. Designed by Dwell Design Studio, the project will be situated adjacent to a retail center that houses a Whole Foods Market and Trader Joe’s. Units will average roughly 900 square feet and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, package facilities, courtyards and a resident clubroom. Construction is slated to begin in 2020, and the first units are expected to be available for occupancy in late 2021.