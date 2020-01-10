Hines, USAA, Philena Break Ground on 807,000 SF West Edge Mixed-Use Project in Los Angeles

The West Edge development will include office, retail and multifamily elements.

LOS ANGELES — A partnership between Hines Interests Limited Partnership, USAA Real Estate and Philena Properties has broken ground on West Edge, an 807,000-square-foot mixed-use project in West Los Angeles.

Upon full build-out, the development will feature 200,000 square feet of office space, 90,000 square feet of retail space, 600 multifamily units and a half-acre open-air plaza. The project is scheduled for completion in 2022.

West Edge’s eight floors of office space will be designed specifically for media and technology users. The office portion will feature 11-foot floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor terraces on five of the floors.

A 36,000-square-foot grocery store will anchor the retail space, with other tenants including a 16,000-square-foot fitness center, 18,000 square feet for multiple restaurants and bars, and 20,000 square feet for other retail.

The 600 luxury apartments will feature a private fitness center, resort-style pool, yoga area, library, private test kitchen, rooftop sports bar, movie screening area and a lounge.

Situated in the West Los Angeles neighborhood, the site will offer immediate access to the Bundy Station metro station, which connects to the Downtown, Culver City and Santa Monica districts. The Martin Family has owned the site for more than 40 years, and the project includes demolition of the former Martin Cadillac Dealership.

“[West Edge will] transform this neighborhood through what we believe will be a once-in-a-generation project, one we hope will serve as a model for transited-oriented development in Los Angeles and beyond,” says Douglas Metzler, senior managing director of Hines and CEO of the firm’s U.S. West Region.

Gensler, Togawa Smith Martin and Rios Clementi Hale Studios are the architects of the project.

— Alex Patton