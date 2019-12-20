HJ Sims, Duncan-Williams Arrange $219.3M Financing Package for Seniors Housing Project in Tennessee

COLLIERVILLE, TENN. — Herbert J. Sims & Co., Inc. (HJ Sims) and Duncan-Williams have arranged a financing package totaling $219.3 million for the construction of The Farms at Bailey Station, a continuing care retirement community in Collierville. The borrower for the development at 3382 Grand Central Circle E. is Retirement Cos. of America (RCA). The development will be a sister community to Kirby Pines Estates in nearby Memphis. When completed, The Farms will feature 176 independent living units, 63 garden homes, 52 assisted living units, 32 memory support suites and a health center consisting of 60 private skilled nursing suites. The units are already 70 percent pre-sold.

Construction has commenced throughout the campus. The apartments will be delivered in stages, with the first resident occupancy planned for June 2021. The health campus is slated for completion in April 2021. Nine of the garden homes are already completed, with seven more currently under construction. REES Architects and Renaissance Group served as architects. Memphis-based Dalhoff Thomas design studio assisted as landscape architect. Linkous Construction Co. Inc. is the general contractor. Greystone is the project manager, with RCA as asset manager.

Sims and Duncan-Williams were co-managers on the transaction, which was structured as a 40-year financing to lower annual debt service. The package included non-rated, fixed-rate bonds and bank-purchased draw-down bonds for the independent living apartments, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing portion of the project. Sims and Duncan-Williams also obtained a bank revolving credit facility for the garden home portion of the community. Sims and Duncan placed the bonds with 20 institutional investors, plus more than $17 million with accredited individual investors.