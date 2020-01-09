Hubris Capital Purchases Two Downtown Baltimore Office Properties for $29.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Office, Southeast

100 South Charles-Tower II is a 160,754-square-foot, eight-story office building situated atop a three-story podium containing the retail space and common lobby of the 100 South Charles development.

BALTIMORE — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $29.2 million sale of two office properties in downtown Baltimore. An investment group led by Dallas-based Hubris Capital purchased both 100 South Charles-Tower II and 201 North Charles in two separate transactions. Jay Wellschlager, Andrew Finkelstein and Elizabeth Runge of JLL represented both undisclosed sellers in the two deals. 100 South Charles-Tower II is a 160,754-square-foot, eight-story office building situated atop a three-story podium containing the retail space and common lobby of the 100 South Charles development. Tower II was 74.6 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Liberty Mutual Group, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Behavioral Health System and four federal government departments. The property recently underwent nearly $2 million of capital upgrades, while the complex’s common areas were renovated separately. The 28-story, 251,943-square-foot 201 North Charles office building is one of the tallest office properties in downtown Baltimore. Located within walking distance of the Lexington Market Metro station, the property was 77.2 percent leased at the time of sale. The building features 52 underground parking spaces, a café, fitness center with showers and a locker room and 24-hour building security.