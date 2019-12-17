Hunt Provides $67.6M Freddie Mac Refinancing for New Multifamily Property in Broward County

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. — Hunt Real Estate Capital has provided a $67.6 million refinance loan for Artsquare at Hallandale, a multifamily property located in Hallandale Beach, approximately 13 miles south of Fort Lauderdale. The borrower is Hallandale Land Ventures LLP, a subsidiary of Integra Investments. The Freddie Mac Lease-Up loan has an 11-year term with four years of interest-only payments, followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.

Built in 2018, the 358-unit community is located at 401 N. Federal Highway, less than two miles from the Atlantic Ocean. The property comprises six residential buildings located on a contiguous 2.7-acre parcel. Three of the buildings are walkups and the other three are mid-rises. Artsquare’s amenities include a pool, fitness center, yoga/spin studio, outdoor lounge, dog wash station, club room, social lounge, conference room, kids’ room and a private theater. The property also features six retail spaces totaling 13,500 square feet, as well as 328 covered parking spaces and 210 surface parking spaces. Artsquare’s current retail tenants include Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee and Orangetheory Fitness.