IDS Real Estate Group Buys 148,488 SF Office Asset in Central San Diego for $23.7M

Located at 4181 Ruffin Road in San Diego, the property features 148,488 square feet of office space.

SAN DIEGO — IDS Real Estate Group has purchased an office building, located at 4181 Ruffin Road in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa district. Massachusetts-based Office Properties Income Trust sold the property for $23.7 million.

Originally built in 1981 and renovated in 2013, the property features 148,488 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 83 percent leased to four tenants, including the U.S. General Services Administration, a travel insurer and a technology company.

Louay Alsadek, Hunter Rowe and Brad Black of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

