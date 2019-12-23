IDV Acquires Land for New Industrial Park in Houston

Development, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Houston-based Investment & Development Ventures LLC (IDV) is has acquired land for the development of a new industrial park in Houston. The development spans 214 acres with nearly a mile of frontage along Beltway 8 on the city’s south side. Dave Ramsey and Brad Elmore of Houston-based NewQuest Properties represented the seller in the land disposition.