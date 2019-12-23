REBusinessOnline

IDV Acquires Land for New Industrial Park in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Houston-based Investment & Development Ventures LLC (IDV) is has acquired land for the development of a new industrial park in Houston. The development spans 214 acres with nearly a mile of frontage along Beltway 8 on the city’s south side. Dave Ramsey and Brad Elmore of Houston-based NewQuest Properties represented the seller in the land disposition.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020