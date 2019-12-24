REBusinessOnline

IPB Negotiates $4.6M Sale of Steel Processing Plant in Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

PIONEER, OHIO — Industrial Property Brokers (IPB) has negotiated the $4.6 million sale of a 157,000-square-foot steel processing plant in Pioneer in northwest Ohio. Tim Echemann of IPB and Ronald Jurgenson of Reichle Klein Group represented the seller, the Kidtson Family. Toledo Tool and Die purchased the property, which was formerly occupied by ArcelorMittal. Toledo Tool and Die is a supplier to the automotive industry that specializes in stamped parts.

