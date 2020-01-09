Jacobson Properties Arranges Sale of 31,198 SF Medical Office Complex in Newington, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Healthcare, Northeast, Office

Hartford Hospital Eye Surgery Center is the anchor tenants of the facility.

NEWINGTON, CONN. — Jacobson Properties has arranged the $8.8 million sale of Constitution Professional Park, a 31,198-square-foot medical office complex in Newington, a southern suburb of Hartford. Hartford Hospital Eye Surgery Center anchors 55 percent of the three-building complex. Other tenants include Starling Physicians and Select Physical Therapy. Lisa Menin of Jacobson Properties represented the seller, Newington Realty, in the transaction. A national healthcare real estate investor was the buyer.