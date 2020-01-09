Jacobson Properties Arranges Sale of 31,198 SF Medical Office Complex in Newington, Connecticut
NEWINGTON, CONN. — Jacobson Properties has arranged the $8.8 million sale of Constitution Professional Park, a 31,198-square-foot medical office complex in Newington, a southern suburb of Hartford. Hartford Hospital Eye Surgery Center anchors 55 percent of the three-building complex. Other tenants include Starling Physicians and Select Physical Therapy. Lisa Menin of Jacobson Properties represented the seller, Newington Realty, in the transaction. A national healthcare real estate investor was the buyer.
