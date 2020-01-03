JE Dunn Reopens Student Housing Tower Near Georgia State University in Downtown Atlanta

Built less than one mile from Georgia State University, The Mix offers 685 beds.

ATLANTA — JE Dunn Construction Group Inc. has reopened a $63.8 million student housing development called The Mix, a 26-story tower located at 120 Piedmont Ave. NE in downtown Atlanta. Built less than one mile from Georgia State University (GSU), The Mix offers 237 units with one- to four-bedroom suite configurations and 685 beds for the university’s students. South City Partners developed the project, and The Preston Partnership LLC is the architect of record. Amenities include a 24-hour lobby attendant, furniture packages, a fitness center, library, rooftop deck with grilling area, pool and clubhouse and Wi-Fi throughout the building. The tower includes 8,200 square feet of street-level retail and a 78,379-square-foot parking deck. A RaceTrac gas station and convenience store constitute one corner of the development. According to multiple news reports, The Mix sustained water damage in late October. According to GSU’s website, there are more than 53,000 students enrolled at GSU across six campuses.