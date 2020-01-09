JLL Arranges $30M Sale of Wendover Commons Shopping Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — JLL has brokered the sale of Wendover Commons, a new 151,016-square-foot retail center in Greensboro. JLL’s Thomas Kolarczyk, Ryan Eklund, Travis Anderson and Cory Fowler represented the seller, Hammerford Development Co. CRS Realty purchased the asset. Although the sales price was not disclosed, Triad Business Journal reports that the shopping center sold for nearly $30 million. Situated on approximately 20 acres at 4526 W. Wendover Ave., Wendover Commons is in the western part of Greensboro between Interstates 73 and 40. Constructed between 2017 and 2018, the property was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Academy Sports + Outdoors, Havertys Furniture, Cost Plus World Market, First Watch and Outback Steakhouse, as well as medical tenants. Moseley Real Estate Advisors manages Wendover Commons.