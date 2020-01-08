JLL Arranges $34.6M Acquisition Loan for Barrett Pavilion Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

KENNESAW, GA. — JLL has arranged $34.6 million in acquisition financing for Barrett Pavilion, a 458,740-square-foot retail center in Kennesaw, 22 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta in Cobb County. The borrower and buyer is a partnership between Lincoln Property Co. and Stockbridge. Tarik Bateh and Jennifer Swanson of JLL negotiated the four-year, floating-rate loan through Prime Finance. Margaret Caldwell and Margaret Jones of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Nuveen Real Estate and SITE Centers Corp., in the sale. Barrett Pavilion is situated on approximately 55 acres near the interchange between Ernest W. Barrett Parkway and Interstate 75 near Kennesaw State University. Barrett Pavilion’s anchor tenants include Target, AMC Theatres, Jo-Ann Fabric and Crafts, Best Buy, buybuy BABY, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Total Wine & More and REI.