JLL Arranges $47.5M Loan for Refinancing of Seniors Housing Community in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $47.5 million loan for the refinancing of The 80th Street Residence, an assisted living facility in Manhattan. The property specializes in enhanced memory care and comprises 61 units and 70 beds. Israel Discount Bank of New York provided the loan. Peter Rotchford, Zach Rigby, Jason Skalko and Dillon Donald of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of property owners Wayne Kaplan and Larry Morehead.