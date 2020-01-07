JLL Arranges $47.5M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Facility in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $47.5 million loan for the refinancing of The 80th Street Residence, a seniors housing facility in Manhattan. The assisted living facility specializes in enhanced memory care and comprises 61 units and 70 beds. IDB Bank, a New York-based private and commercial bank, provided the loan. Peter Rotchford, Zach Rigby, Jason Skalko and Dillon Donald of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of property owners Wayne Kaplan and Larry Morehead.