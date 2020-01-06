REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $7.5M Refinancing of Retail Center in Newburyport, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. — JLL has arranged a $7.5 million refinancing loan for Pond Street Mall, a 28,164-square-foot retail center in Newburyport, located approximately 40 miles north of Boston. Centreville Bank provided the fixed-rate, non-recourse loan to the borrower, Quincy & Co., which will use the proceeds to repay an existing loan. CVS anchors the retail center and other tenants include Young Women’s Christian Association and Panda Dry Cleaners. Lauren O’Neil and Martha Nay of JLL represented Quincy & Co. in arranging the loan. Craig Schermerhorn represented Centreville Bank on an internal basis.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020