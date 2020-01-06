JLL Arranges $7.5M Refinancing of Retail Center in Newburyport, Massachusetts

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. — JLL has arranged a $7.5 million refinancing loan for Pond Street Mall, a 28,164-square-foot retail center in Newburyport, located approximately 40 miles north of Boston. Centreville Bank provided the fixed-rate, non-recourse loan to the borrower, Quincy & Co., which will use the proceeds to repay an existing loan. CVS anchors the retail center and other tenants include Young Women’s Christian Association and Panda Dry Cleaners. Lauren O’Neil and Martha Nay of JLL represented Quincy & Co. in arranging the loan. Craig Schermerhorn represented Centreville Bank on an internal basis.