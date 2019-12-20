JLL Arranges Sale of 86,931 SF Retail Center in Suburban St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

Gold’s Gym anchors Gravois Place.

FENTON, MO. — JLL has arranged the sale of Gravois Place in Fenton, about 20 miles southwest of downtown St. Louis, for an undisclosed price. The 86,931-square-foot retail center is fully leased and anchored by Gold’s Gym. Situated at 635 Gravois Road, the property is also home to SkyZone Trampoline Park and St. Vincent DePaul. Aaron Johnson, Chris Murphy, Ross Crawford and Danny Kaufman of JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, RBR Real Estate Holdings LLC. Mark Sher of KW Commercial represented the undisclosed buyer.