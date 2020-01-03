JLL Brokers $150M Sale of Brooklyn Waterfront Development Site

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the $150 million sale of River Street Assemblage, a 3.2-acre waterfront development site in the North Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, to Two Trees Management Co. LLC. Located at One River Street, the property includes 285,020 square feet of buildable space and is zoned M3-1 for a variety of retail, office, manufacturing and mixed-use projects. The site also includes a portion of water, piers and platforms along the East River and River Street. Brendan Maddigan and Stephen Palmese led a JLL team that represented the seller, Con Edison, in the transaction.