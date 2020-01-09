JLL Brokers $46.1M Sale of Office Building in Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

The property, 15 Broad Street, was originally constructed in 1910.

BOSTON — JLL has brokered the $46.1 million sale of 15 Broad Street, a 77,678-square-foot office building in Boston. Originally constructed in 1910 as the Marshall Building, the property is a landmark in downtown Boston, situated within walking distance of Fairlane Park and multiple transit stations. The property also features street-level retail space. Coleman Benedict, Lauren O’Neil and Matthew Sherry led a JLL team that represented the seller, Brookfield Properties, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, TA Realty