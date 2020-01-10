JLL Brokers Sale of 193,536 SF Retail Center in Broadview, Illinois

Ross Dress for Less is one of the tenants at Broadview Village Square.

BROADVIEW, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Broadview Village Square, a 193,536-square-foot retail center in the Chicago-area community of Broadview. The sales price was undisclosed. Tenants include Ross Dress for Less, Subway, Marshalls, PetSmart, GNC and Sally Beauty. The property sits on 15.9 acres at 700 Broadview Village Square. Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell and Janice Sellis of JLL represented the undisclosed seller. Bridge33 Capital LLC purchased the asset.