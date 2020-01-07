REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of Gold’s Gym-Anchored Shopping Center in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Gold's Gym, which anchors Shops at Walzem, sold the center to an undisclosed buyer.

SAN ANTONIO — JLL has arranged the sale of Shops at Walzem, a 55,526-square-foot shopping center in San Antonio anchored by Gold’s Gym. The retail property is located at 7650 FM 78, three miles from Randolph Air Force Base on the east side of San Antonio. The tenant roster at Shops of Walzem includes Beauty Supply, Iglesia Pentecostal and Sun Sews Alterations. Aaron Johnson, John Taylor, Chris Murphy and Ross Crawford of JLL represented the seller, Gold’s Gym, in the transaction. Mark Sher of KW Commercial represented the undisclosed buyer.

