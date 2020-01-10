JLL, NAI Arrange Sale of 124,000 SF Harms Road Business Park in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Harms Road Business Park is a collection of five single-tenant, crane-served industrial facilities located in Houston's Northwest submarket.

HOUSTON — JLL and NAI Partners have arranged the sale of Harms Road Business Park, a 124,000-square-foot industrial park located at 7204-7214 Harms Road in Houston’s Northwest submarket. The five single-tenant buildings were constructed between 2014 and 2018 and feature clear heights ranging from 28 to 30 feet, 22 overhead doors, office space and overhead cranes with capacities ranging between 10 and 20 tons. Trent Agnew, Charlie Strauss and Ethan Goldberg of JLL and Travis Land of NAI Partners represented the seller, United Equities Inc., in the transaction. A partnership between Finial Group and Senterra LLC purchased the industrial park for an undisclosed price.