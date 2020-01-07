JLL Secures $62M Refinancing for Apartment Community in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in Loans, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

Amenities at The Daley at Shady Grove include a pool, grilling station and a fitness center.

ROCKVILLE, MD. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $62 million loan for the refinancing of The Daley at Shady Grove, a 333-unit apartment community in Rockville with nearly 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Jamie Leachman, Eric Tupler and Josh Simon of JLL arranged the seven-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Denver-based Black Creek Group, through a life company lender. The loan features interest-only payments for half of the term and a fixed 3.2 percent interest rate. The Daley at Shady Grove is located at 8010 Gramercy Blvd. within EYA’s Westside at Shady Grove master-planned community, which is less than one mile from the Shady Grove Metro Station. Built in 2017, the apartment community’s amenities include a pool, grilling station and a fitness center. Starbucks anchors the community’s retail portion.