JVM Acquires 115-Unit Apartment Complex in Downers Grove, Illinois

Maple & Main was completed in 2018.

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — JVM Realty Corp. has acquired Maple & Main, a 115-unit luxury apartment complex in Downers Grove, from an undisclosed seller. Completed in 2018, Maple & Main is home to a fitness center, yoga room, rooftop lounge, clubroom, package room, pet spa and heated pool. The community’s ground floor features The FoxTail, a 4,289-square-foot restaurant that is slated to open in January. JVM Management Inc. will manage the property. JVM also announced it will close two equity funds that are expected to raise a combined $115 million. The two funds, Fund 7 and Premier Fund III, are currently co-invested in five apartment communities: The Landing at Briarcliff in Kansas City; Summit Ridge Apartments in Lee’s Summit, Mo.; Randall Highlands in North Aurora, Ill.; Uptown LaGrange in LaGrange, Ill.; and Maple & Main. The total acquisition cost of the five properties was $291.4 million.