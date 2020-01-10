REBusinessOnline

Kadean Begins Construction of $13M Distribution Facility in Kansas City

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

The building will span 349,440 square feet.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Kadean Construction has broken ground on a new $13 million warehouse and distribution facility at KCI Intermodal Business Centre in Kansas City. Known as Logistics Centre VI, the 349,440-square-foot building will feature a clear height of 32 feet, up to 67 dock positions and parking for 91 trailers and 390 cars. Completion is scheduled for June 2020. M+H Architects and Stock & Associates make up the project team. Trammell Crow Co. is the developer. Kadean previously built Logistics Centre II, III and IV and is in the process of completing Logistics Centre V.

