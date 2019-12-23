Kennedy Wilson Acquires Five-Property Western Multifamily Portfolio for $342M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. — Kennedy Wilson, through various investment vehicles managed by the Beverly Hills-based company, has purchased five multifamily properties for $342 million in an off-market transaction. Terms of the transaction were not released. Kennedy Wilson has an average ownership of 38 percent in the assets.

The communities are located in Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico. The portfolio contributes 1,008 units to Kennedy Wilson’s multifamily presence in the Mountain States and adds 449 units to the company’s Pacific Northwest portfolio. This acquisition builds on Kennedy Wilson’s total multifamily portfolio of 29,500 units, including properties under construction.

Kennedy Wilson and its partners invested $122 million of equity in the portfolio, including closing costs. The company’s asset management plan includes adding and enhancing amenities and updating unit interiors across the portfolio.