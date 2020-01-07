KeyBank Provides $24M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Complex in Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, ARK. – KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided a $24 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for The Glen at Polo Park, a 356-unit, garden-style apartment complex in Bentonville. Caleb Marten and Chris Neil of KeyBank originated the fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, an undisclosed private equity investment company. Built in 2006, Glen at Polo Park features 29 three-story residential buildings situated on 18.5 acres.