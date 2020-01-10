KeyBank Provides $26.7M in Financing for Affordable Housing Project in Hartford

HARTFORD, CONN. — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided a $14 million construction loan for the Phase II redevelopment of Westbrook Village, an affordable housing community in Hartford, Connecticut. Additionally, Key Community Development Corp. has provided $12.7 million in low-income housing tax credit equity for the project.

The borrowers, Pennrose Properties LLC and The Cloud Co., are leading a five-phase redevelopment project of Westbrook Village, a 40-acre plot near the University of Hartford. The plot currently contains mostly vacant apartment and commercial buildings which were completed in the early 1950s. Those buildings are being leveled and replaced by new multifamily and retail constructions. Phase I of the project, which includes 75 housing units and a 10-acre area for commercial use, is slated for completion this summer.

Phase II of the construction will comprise six buildings with individual units leased at varying rates based on area median income (AMI). Of the 60 units, 45 will be affordable and 15 will be market rate. Of the 45 affordable units, 12 will be for supportive housing designated for individuals and families with incomes at or below 25 percent of AMI; 24 will be designated for individuals and families with incomes between 25 percent and 50 percent of AMI; and nine will be designated for individuals and families with incomes between 50 percent and 60 percent of AMI.