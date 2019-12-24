L.E.K. Consulting Renews, Expands Boston Office Lease to 78,000 SF

BOSTON — L.E.K. Consulting, which consults with private and public sector organizations, private equity firms and emerging entrepreneurial businesses, has renewed and expanded its lease at 75 State Street in Boston’s Financial District by 15,000 square feet for a total footprint of 78,000 total square feet. The company will occupy floors 18 through 21 of the 1.1 million-square-foot, Class A office building. Nat Kessler and Kevin Kennedy of CBRE represented L.E.K. Consulting in the lease negotiations. Rockpoint Group and DivcoWest are the landlords.